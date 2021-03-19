Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to take action after midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow.

"My player tells me he was racially abused," Gerrard said.

"I feel angry... I know Glen and I trust him 100% and it is extremely disappointing.

Europa League Leicester crash out of Europa League after shock Slavia loss 25/02/2021 AT 21:51

"If I wanted to say something to you on a football pitch, why do I need to cover my mouth and go to the ear?

It is over to UEFA now this situation and I just hope it doesn't get brushed under the carpet.

Slavia denied the allegations and said in a statement Kudela had been assaulted by Kamara after the game.

The defender said his remarks to the Finnish midfielder, who is Black, had not been racist.

Forward Roofe was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after he was shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

"Kemar deserved the red card, if he goes with his head the situation could've been different but some things are above football and I don't even feel like talking about football right now," Gerrard added.

Scottish Premiership Rangers go 19 points clear with vital win over 10-man Celtic in Old Firm 02/01/2021 AT 14:24