Hugo Lloris was incandescent after Tottenham lost 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League.

"It is just a disgrace. I just hope everyone in the training room feels responsible of the situation because it's a disgrace," began the club captain

The taste of the defeat tonight is just more than painful, and we are all responsible.

Lloris, who has been at the club since 2012, added that the rudderless performances were a reflection of a wider malaise afflicting the club.

"We are a club full of ambition, but I just think the team at the moment is just a [reflection] of what's going on in the club.

"We have a lack of basics, lack of fundamentals, and all our performances are just in relation to that, you know? Mentally we should be stronger, we should be more competitive. Today I didn't feel that on the field, unfortunately when you are not ready at this level you pay straight away.

"There is quality everywhere in Europe and if you don't respect the opponent [you get punished]. Full credit belonged to the opponent because they played full of belief, but the blame is on us, all the team, all the club, we are guilty."

Most damningly, Lloris said he was not sure whether he could trust the togetherness of the team.

We had a great moment in the past because we could trust the togetherness that was in the team. Today, I don't know, I'm not sure about that.

The defeat against Zagreb leaves the League Cup final – against Manchester City – on April 25 as their only chance of silverware this season.

