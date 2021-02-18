Jose Mourinho expects Harry Kane to be fit for Tottenham’s clash with West Ham after missing the Europa League win over Wolfsberger.

Kane only recently returned to action following an ankle injury, but he elected to miss the trip to the Puskas Arena in Budapest as a precaution.

Tottenham did not miss the England star as goals from Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius secured Spurs a 4-1 win ahead of the second leg next week.

Asked about the absence of Kane and whether he would be fit to face West Ham on Sunday, Mourinho said: "I believe so.

“He knows his body better than anyone, he knows I want him to play every minute of every game.

I wanted to come here with the best team and the players. But he made the decision based on his feeling that to play this game could be a risk based on the accumulation of injuries and minutes he has. We and the sports science staff agreed.

"I believe Sunday he will be OK and ready.”

Son once again impressed and he was happy with his link-up with Bale, who scored his first goal since January 25.

"I have a really close relationship with him,” Son said of Bale. “I’m very happy he’s getting game time and scored a goal and got an assist. I really enjoy playing with him."

