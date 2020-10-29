Jose Mourinho appeared to hint that Dele Alli was unlikely to feature again soon for Spurs after their 1-0 defeat to Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Alli has fallen out of favour at Spurs and was linked to a last-minute loan move to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window shut down in early October.

Europa League Tottenham slip to shock defeat in Antwerp 2 HOURS AGO

Alli was one of four half-time subs made by Mourinho in Belgium, meaning that of the three games he has started he has been taken off each time, twice after 45 minutes.

Asked after the game about the four switches he made, he said: “I would like to make eleven.”

Antwerp's players celebrate after winning a soccer match between Belgian club Royal Antwerp FC and English team Tottenham Hotspur FC, Thursday 29 October 2020 in Antwerp Image credit: Getty Images

He then suggested that the players who were taken off would struggle to find future opportunities.

After tonight, my future choices are going to be very easy.

“We got what we deserved. We let them win, I can say that.”

PSG ready to sell Neymar and Mbappe – Euro Papers

Football Wenger: My autobiography has nothing to do with Mourinho 7 HOURS AGO