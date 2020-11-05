Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho praised his side's performance during their 3-1 win at Ludogorets in the Europa League.

Mourinho looked on as Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and then Giovani Lo Celso added to his team's tally.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said: "[It was a] good attitude from the start. We tried to kill the game from the start. We had a strong start, two good goals."

The club are now third in the Premier League after making an impressive start to the campaign, but the Portuguese made it clear he expects more from his squad.

"You are speaking about top players, Tottenham players, Premier League players. I always expect the maximum so I am always demanding," he said.

"There are still things from this game I'm not happy with. Some players’ performance level mean there’s no chance for others to get in their position. Players who aren't playing regularly must feel that every minute is a chance to prove [their worth], to enjoy and give their maximum."

Meanwhile, Harry Kane acknowledged his 200th goal for Spurs: "I'm delighted with that, of course and I probably could have scored a couple more in that 45 minutes.

"It's a great milestone to reach and hopefully there are a few more to come.

"Time goes so quick it feels like yesterday I scored my first for Spurs. It's a great achievement but let's keep them coming.

"Records aren't on my mind, you guys will let me know when I pass the next one.

"These things are hard to take in while you are still playing. Once you're finished you take it all in."

Later, Mourinho picked out Argentine playmaker Lo Celso for praise - and criticism - as he gets up to match speed.

"[He was] good with the ball and not good without the ball. He is not in good physical condition. His preparation has been up and down. He is coming now step by step.

"I feel when he plays he's not the Gio that we know - we know he can be an amazing player. What he does with the ball we know is incredible but we need more intensity and [he needs to bed] better in the transitions.

"He played for an hour though and it was a good let's say training session for his match fitness."

