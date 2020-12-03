Tottenham were far from their best in Austria, but a 3-3 draw with LASK was enough to seal qualification from Group J in the Europa League.

Dele Alli's late penalty appeared to have delivered maximum points to the visitors, but Mamoudou Karamoko beat Joe Hart from outside the box in injury time - LASK's third goal from distance - to snatch a deserved point.

The Austrian side fell to Spurs 3-0 in the first game in Group J, but were easily the best side in the first half and could have taken the lead after Johannes Eggestein's curling effort from 20 yards came back off the post. But on 42 minutes they did lead, Peter Michorl’s vicious dipping 25-yard effort bamboozling Joe Hart to put them in front.

On the stroke of half-time Spurs were gifted the chance to get back into the game when Andres Andrade slid to block a Tanguy Ndombele attempt with his arms raised, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot when the ball struck them. Gareth Bale sent the keeper the wrong way with the last kick of the half, notching his 200th career goal.

Spurs did not look much better after the restart but Ndombele again played a crucial role in their second goal, winning the ball in the centre circle and setting up Son Heung-min down the inside-right channel. The Korean took the ball into the penalty area before stroking wide of the goalkeeper and inside the far post.

With the game seemingly dwindling away Eggestein levelled the scores six minutes from time with a fierce effort from 20 yards that Hart should really have kept out.

Again the lead only lasted a few minutes as Dele Alli netted from the spot after fellow substitute Steven Bergwijn was brought down, only for Mamoudou Karamoko to grab a deserved point for the hosts in added-on time.

Despite the draw, Spurs are now assured a place in the next round of the Europa League and can win the group if they beat Royal Antwerp next week.

TALKING POINT - Hart not in the game

He can be let off for Karamoko's late equaliser, although even his curling effort from outside the penalty area was a good yard inside the post, but conceding three goals from long-range is not something any keeper would find acceptable. The strikes from Michorl and Eggestein were well hit but the first was close enough to Hart for him to get something behind and the second saw him throw an arm at the ball only for it to ricochet into the net.

Many years ago they used to say goalkeeper’s best years came after the age of 30, but from this age when he won the last of his 75 England caps, Hart has struggled to find regular football at the top level. Now at 33, judging by this performance he may not even be up to being a trusted reserve at a top side now.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Peter Michorl (LASK)

LASK were the better side for most of the game and their most threatening player was their playmaker and number 10. His crosses into the box caused Spurs problems and he often linked well with the other standout player for the Austrian side, Eggestein.

Michorl does have the look of a player who could play at the top level in one of the premier European leagues and at 25 is at the right age to do so now. The whip he gets on shots and crosses mean he could be worth a side like Burnley or Sheffield United thinking about adding to their side for his quality from set pieces alone.

PLAYER RATINGS

LASK: Schlager 5, Andrade 5, Holland 6, Wiesinger 7, Renner 7, Michorl 8, Madsen 6, Ranftl 7, Goiginger 6, Gruber 6, Eggestein 7. Subs: Karamoko 7, Reiter 6.

Tottenham: Hart 4, Doherty 6, Sanchez 6, Tanganga 6, Davies 5, Ndombele 7, Lo Celso 6, Hojbjerg 6, Bale 7, Moura 6, Son 7. Subs: Sissoko 6, Bergwijn 7, Dier 6, Aurier 6, Alli 7.

KEY MOMENTS

42' GOAL! LASK 1-0 Spurs (Michorl). Dipping effort from Michorl from 30 yards, a lovely hit but Hart really had to stop that - it bounced just in front of him and was aimed just to his left but he dived too late as it swerved into the net.

45' PENALTY! A spot kick for Spurs. They haven't deserved to go in at half time level but they may just do so. Moura pulled back for Ndombele but his effort was blocked by the raised arms of the sliding Andrade, who receives a yellow card.

45+1’ GOAL! LASK 1-1 Spurs (Bale). Bale sends the keeper the wrong way and that is half time. A lucky reprieve for Spurs. It really has been LASK's only fault today raising their arms when blocking shots.

56’ GOAL!LASK 1-2 Spurs (Son). Ndombele does well to win the ball and sends Son through on goal in the inside-right channel and there are few people you would rather have in that position and he just strokes the ball past the goalkeeper and into the far post.

84’ GOAL!LASK 2-2 Spurs (Eggestein). Eggestein puts LASK level. I didn't see that coming. Sanchez was out of position and Eggestein, who has looked lively throughout, lashed the ball home firmly but again Hart looked like he could have stopped it as he got an arm to the ball.

86' PENALTY! LASK are their own worst enemy. Again Spurs are given a penalty when Bergwijn chases a long ball and Wiesinger gets on the wrong side of him and pushes him over.

86’ GOAL! LASK 2-3 Spurs (Alli). Alli clips the ball down the middle of the goal as the goalkeeper dives to his left.

90+3’ GOAL! LASK 3-3 Spurs (Karamoko). A cracking curling strike from Karamoko from 25 yards out brings LASK level and surely Spurs cannot get in front again now.

KEY STAT

