Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed two goals and an assist as a dominant Leicester City side maintained their perfect record in the Europa League this season with a 4-0 win against Braga to cement their place at the top of Group G after three games.

The Nigerian striker has struggled to score consistently since joining Leicester from Manchester City in 2017 but he proved he can be an able deputy for Jamie Vardy with a fine performance.

He combined with James Maddison well all game to cause the away side problems, with a brilliant one-two between them leading to the opening goal which Iheanacho bundled past Matheus in the 20th minute.

And the Nigerian netted again just after half-time when his deflected strike found its way into the net after receiving the ball from Cengiz Under.

Then he also showed he can create when he latched onto Youri Tielemans’ defence-splitting pass to play the ball across the area to Dennis Praet, who finished emphatically in the 67th minute with one of his first touches of the game.

Maddison then rounded off the rout with a goal himself as he slotted home in the 78th minute after surviving numerous fouls in the first-half that almost saw him join the Foxes' lengthy injury list.

Braga struggled to get into the game throughout or create any chances of note despite enjoying most of the possession, with Barcelona loanee Abel Ruiz being unable to provide much of a presence up top.

The win sees Leicester move to the top of their Europa League group with three wins out of three, while Braga fall to second on 6 points. Leicester will now turn their attention to their Premier League fixture against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

TALKING POINT - ARE LEICESTER GENUINE CONTENDERS FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND EUROPA LEAGUE TITLES?

It has been an unpredictable Premier League season so far for all teams involved and although Leicester find themselves in second place in the league and only 1 point behind league leaders Liverpool, back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Aston Villa in the first half of October would have concerned fans. Since then they have won 5 games on the trot in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and only conceding 2 in the process. Braga have been mightily impressive in both domestic and continental football this season yet Leicester dispatched of them with ease and made them look very poor, which is testament to this team's quality and strength in depth. It could even be argued that the East Midlands outfit have a better squad now than they did when they won the league in the 2015-16 season under Claudio Ranieri. For example, , Fofana, Barnes, Choudhury, Thomas, Justin, Tielemans, Maddison, Ndidi and Under are all aged 23 or younger and are therefore eligible for the team's young player of the season award, which was won by Jeffrey Schlupp in their title-winning season.

The fact that Leicester are still excelling even with Soyuncu, Amarety, Evans, Ndidi, Pereira and Castagne all being injured highlights Brendan Rodgers' managerial ability and the strength in depth that he has available to him thanks to the Foxes' brilliant recruitment. Justin has had to play at right-back, left-back and centre-back so far this season, with him and fellow full-back Fuchs joining Fofana in central defence tonight and against Leeds at the weekend, yet they both have slotted in there seamlessly and you would not think it was a makeshift defence from watching it.

While Leicester's midfielders each tend to chip in with a few goals, one thing they have been lacking in recent seasons has been a dependable back-up striker to Vardy. Iheanacho has struggled to find consistency since joining in 2017 but if he continues to play like he did tonight then Leicester will be an even more of a realistic contender for the Premier League and Europa League titles. They may have run out of steam last season, but perhaps they have learnt their lesson.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - Going into tonight's game, the 24 year-old had 21 goals and 14 assists from 95 games for Leicester. Even though most of those appearances came as a substitute, the Nigerian has often looked out of his depth or overly static. Leicester have rightly or wrongly stayed faithful to him through his struggles for consistency and perhaps this season could be a turning point for him. He linked up so well with Maddison during the game, providing a presence up top while also making dynamic runs to stretch the defence, playing in teammates and showing the skill to dribble past defenders too. At times he got tunnel vision and failed to look up and take in where his teammates or opposition players may be, but that is to be expected from a striker who has been starved of goals and has just hit a purple patch. His influence tonight aside from his two goals is highlighted by his assist for the 3rd goal as well as his 100% passing accuracy and 100% take-on success tonight.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester City: Schmeichel 7, Fofana 9, Justin 8, Fuchs 7, Albrighton 7, Thomas 7, Tielemans 8, Choudhury 8, Under 7, Maddison 9, Iheanacho 9...Subs: Morgan 6, Praet 8, Barnes 6, Perez 7

Braga: Matheus 5, Raul 4, Carmo 4, Viana 4, Esgaio 5, Novais 5, Horta 5, Al-Musrati 5, Galeno 6, Ruiz 4, Paulinho 5...Subs: Medeiros 4, Guillherme 5, Gaitan 5, Moura 5, Castro 5

KEY MOMENTS

20' - GOOOAAAALLLL!!! A great throw-in finds the run of Iheanacho, who does a nice little one-two with Maddison to help the ball into the box. The 'keeper comes rushing out and gets his hands to it but the Nigerian striker benefits from some good fortune as the ball bobbles past the 'keeper towards the goal and he smashes it home to give Leicester a 1-0 lead.

26' - SAVED! Great corner from Novais finds Viana, who rises above Justin to head it goalwards and it is comfortably saved by Schmeichel.

32' - CLOSE!! Maddison is involved in everything Leicester does going forward! Iheanacho lays it off to him and he finds space to take a powerful shot from perhaps 25 to 30 yards out. It dips a lot but not quite enough to find its way into the goal.

45+1' - WHAT A SAVE FROM MATHEUS!! Iheanacho weaves his way in between a few defenders before playing a through ball to Maddison, who sends Viana the wrong way to give himself a clear view of the goal. He aims for the bottom-left corner of the goal with his shot but a magnificent diving save denies him a goal and it goes out for a corner.

45+2' - BLOCKED! The corner comes in and Choudhury is in plenty of space around the far post. He brings it down and shoots but it's well blocked by a defender.

47' - GOOOOAAAALLL!! It's a second for Iheanacho! He gets the ball from Under, turns and shoots from about 20 yards out. It takes a big deflection off Viana before going past Matheus but it still counts as his goal and his third of the Europa League group stages.

52' - CLOSE!! Braga show their keenness to get back into the game as Galeno slips it through to Ruiz in the box, who stretches for the ball and pokes it slightly wide.

67' - GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Praet turns super-sub and likely kills off the game! Tielemans lets Iheanacho loose with a defence-splitting ball into the box and he plays an early pass across goal into the path of Praet, who fires home emphatically.

78' - GOOOAAAALLLL!!! Maddison's brilliant performance tonight is finally rewarded with a goal as Leicester make it 4. He slots the ball home after a bit of luck with a deflection.

81' - OFF THE POST!! Maddison takes the corner and Perez flicks it goalwards, with a deflection off Moura helping it onto the post and out for another corner. This game has had so many deflections. Braga haven't played well at all but they must surely still be cursing their luck.

KEY STAT

