Antwerp - Tottenham Hotspur

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Antwerp and Tottenham Hotspur with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 29 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ivan Leko or José Mourinho? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Antwerp and Tottenham Hotspur news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Antwerp and Tottenham Hotspur. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

