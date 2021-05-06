AS Roma - Manchester United

Follow the Europa League live Football match between AS Roma and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Paulo Fonseca or Ole Gunnar Solskjær? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest AS Roma and Manchester United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for AS Roma and Manchester United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

