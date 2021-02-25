Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BSC Young Boys

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and BSC Young Boys with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Peter Bosz or Gerardo Seoane? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bayer 04 Leverkusen and BSC Young Boys news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and BSC Young Boys. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

