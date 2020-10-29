Benfica - Standard Liège

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Benfica and Standard Liège with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 29 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jorge Jesus or Philippe Montanier? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Benfica and Standard Liège news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Benfica and Standard Liège. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

