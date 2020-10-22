LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

BSC Young Boys - AS Roma

Europa League - 22 October 2020

Follow the Europa League live Football match between BSC Young Boys and AS Roma with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 22 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gerardo Seoane or Paulo Fonseca? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest BSC Young Boys and AS Roma news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for BSC Young Boys and AS Roma. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

