LIVE

CFR 1907 Cluj - KuPS

Europa League - 1 October 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between CFR 1907 Cluj and KuPS live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 1 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dan Petrescu or Arne Erlandsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CFR 1907 Cluj and KuPS? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CFR 1907 Cluj vs KuPS. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

