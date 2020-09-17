LIVE

DAC Dunajská Streda - FK Jablonec

Europa League - 17 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between DAC Dunajská Streda and FK Jablonec live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 17 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bernd Storck or Petr Rada? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between DAC Dunajská Streda and FK Jablonec? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for DAC Dunajská Streda vs FK Jablonec. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

