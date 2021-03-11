Two goals from Harry Kane fired Tottenham to a comfortable 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their Europa League last-16 first leg tie.

After a frantic first minute which saw Zagreb's Mislav Orsic tamely strike his one-on-one effort straight at Hugo Lloris, Spurs took control of the first half early on.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Erik Lamela drove into the box and saw his clever shot off the outside of his right boot bounce off the woodwork into the path of Kane to tap in his 25th goal of the season.

Bruno Petković had a curled side-footed effort comfortably saved by Lloris six minutes later, but Spurs went into the break relatively untroubled as Heung-Min Son and Serge Aurier continued to cause the Croatian champions problems down the flanks.

The second half saw Spurs dominate possession and they eventually got their second through Kane on just his fourth European start this season.

Aurier's first-time cross on the volley was miskicked by former Cardiff City defender Kevin Theophile-Catherine into the feet of the England striker, who buried his eighth European goal of the season.

Substitute Gareth Bale poked wide in injury-time, but it finished as a straightforward night for Spurs, who take their comfortable lead into the second leg on March 18.

TALKING POINT - Can Spurs win the Europa League?

It was an easy night for Tottenham who dominated the contest with a lineup best described as a hybrid of first-team players and second-stringers.

Spurs should have little trouble seeing off their Croatian opponents next week. With a wealth of attacking players to choose from, they have every right to fancy themselves against any remaining team in the competition.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Harry Kane

Carlos Vinicius had been the first-choice striker in Europa League action for Tottenham this season, but Kane stepped in tonight and showed why he is capable of spearheading them all the way to the trophy.

The 27-year-old's link-up play in the first half was too much for Zagreb centre-back pair Rasmus Lauritsen and Theophile-Catherine to handle, and his poacher's finish to grab his 26th goal of the season showed you simply cannot switch off against the in-form striker.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham XI: Lloris (7), Aurier (7), Sanchez (6), Dier (6), Davies (6), Sissoko (6), Ndombele (6), Alli (6), Lamela (6), Son (6), Kane (8). Subs: Bale (6), Lucas (6), Bergwijn (6), Hojbjerg (6), Vinicius (N/A)

Dinamo Zagreb XI: Livakovic (6), Ristovski (6), Lauritsen (6), Theophile-Catherine (4), Leovac (5), Majer (5), Jakic (5), Ademi (5), Invanusec (5), Petkovic (6), Orsic (6). Subs: Kastrati (6), Atiemwen (5), Gavranovic (N/A), Franjic (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

1' - The first chance goes the way of Zagreb. Aurier ventures forward and leaves Orsic the chance to run free but his shot is really tame and Lloris can easily save. It's an alert start from the visitors and a sloppy one from Tottenham.

25' - GOAL!!! Tottenham lead! Lamela drives forward into the box, gliding past Theophile-Catherine, before his shot off the outside of his right boot clatters off the woodwork. But Kane is there to tap in the rebound. Spurs in front!

64' - BIG SAVE! Bale's wonderful delivery with the outside of the right boot to the far post finds Bergwijn, but his sidefooted volley is parried away by Livakovic! That was a simply stunning cross from Bale.

69' - GOAL!! Kane gets his second of the night and it was thoroughly deserved. It was a horrendous mistake by Theophile-Catherine. Aurier's first-time cross is miskicked by the central defender and it lands straight into Kane's feet. He jinks to his right and slots it into the bottom corner. Kane now has his eighth European goal this season in just his fourth start.

KEY STATS

