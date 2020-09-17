LIVE

FK Bodø/Glimt - Zalgiris Vilnius

Europa League - 17 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FK Bodø/Glimt and Zalgiris Vilnius live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 17 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kjetil Knutsen or Alexey Baga? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Bodø/Glimt and Zalgiris Vilnius? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Bodø/Glimt vs Zalgiris Vilnius. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

