FK Sileks
    -
    19:00
    17/09/20
    National Arena Tose Proeski
    Drita
      Europa League • Qualifying Round 2
      Qualifying
      avant-match

      LIVE
      FK Sileks - Drita
      Europa League - 17 September 2020

      Europa League – Follow the Football match between FK Sileks and Drita live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 17 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dragan Ivanov or Ardijan Nuhiji? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Sileks and Drita? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Sileks vs Drita. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.