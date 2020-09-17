LIVE

FK Ventspils - Rosenborg BK

Europa League - 17 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FK Ventspils and Rosenborg BK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:15 on 17 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Viorel Frunza or Åge Hareide? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Ventspils and Rosenborg BK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Ventspils vs Rosenborg BK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

