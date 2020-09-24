LIVE

Granada CF - Locomotive Tbilisi

Europa League - 24 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Granada CF and Locomotive Tbilisi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 24 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Diego Martínez Penas or Giorgi Chiabrishvili? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Granada CF and Locomotive Tbilisi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Granada CF vs Locomotive Tbilisi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

