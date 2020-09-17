LIVE

Lincoln Red Imps FC - Rangers

Europa League - 17 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Lincoln Red Imps FC and Rangers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 17 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers William or Steven Gerrard? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lincoln Red Imps FC and Rangers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Rangers. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

