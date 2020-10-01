LIVE

Malmö FF - Granada CF

Europa League - 1 October 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Malmö FF and Granada CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jon Dahl Tomasson or Diego Martínez Penas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Malmö FF and Granada CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Malmö FF vs Granada CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

