Manchester United - AS Roma

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Manchester United and AS Roma with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 29 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ole Gunnar Solskjær or Paulo Fonseca? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Manchester United and AS Roma news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Manchester United and AS Roma. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

