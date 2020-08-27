LIVE

Neftçi Baku - FK Shkupi

Europa League - 27 August 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Neftçi Baku and FK Shkupi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

