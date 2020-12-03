Qarabag FK - Maccabi Tel Aviv

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Qarabag FK and Maccabi Tel Aviv with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 3 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gurban Gurbanov or Giorgos Donis? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Qarabag FK and Maccabi Tel Aviv news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Qarabag FK and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

