LIVE

Riga FC - Tre Fiori

Europa League - 17 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Riga FC and Tre Fiori live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleh Heorhiyevich Konanaw or Matteo Cecchetti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Riga FC and Tre Fiori? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Riga FC vs Tre Fiori. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

