LIVE

Rosenborg BK - PSV

Europa League - 1 October 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Rosenborg BK and PSV live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Åge Hareide or Roger Schmidt? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rosenborg BK and PSV? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rosenborg BK vs PSV. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

