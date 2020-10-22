LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

SC Braga - AEK Athens

Europa League - 22 October 2020

Follow the Europa League live Football match between SC Braga and AEK Athens with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Carlos Carvalhal or Massimo Carrera? Find out by following our live matchcast.



