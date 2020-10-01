LIVE

Sporting Lisbon - LASK

Europa League - 1 October 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Sporting Lisbon and LASK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ruben Amorim or Dominik Thalhammer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sporting Lisbon and LASK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sporting Lisbon vs LASK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

