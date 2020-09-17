LIVE

Teuta - Granada CF

Europa League - 17 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Teuta and Granada CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Eduard Martini or Diego Martínez Penas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Teuta and Granada CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Teuta vs Granada CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

