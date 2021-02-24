Tottenham Hotspur - RZ Pellets WAC

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and RZ Pellets WAC with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: José Mourinho or Ferdinand Feldhofer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and RZ Pellets WAC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Tottenham Hotspur and RZ Pellets WAC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

