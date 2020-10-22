LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Crvena Zvezda

Europa League - 22 October 2020

Follow the Europa League live Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Crvena Zvezda with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sebastian Hoeneß or Dejan Stankovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Crvena Zvezda news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Crvena Zvezda. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

