TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Slovan Liberec

Follow the Europa League live Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Slovan Liberec with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sebastian Hoeneß or Pavel Hoftych? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Slovan Liberec news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Slovan Liberec. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

