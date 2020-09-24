LIVE

VfL Wolfsburg - Desna

Europa League - 24 September 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Desna live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:15 on 24 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Oliver Glasner or Aleksandr Ryabokon? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Wolfsburg and Desna? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfL Wolfsburg vs Desna. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

