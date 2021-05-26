Jamie Carragher was forced to wear a pink wig on live TV after losing a Manchester United bet.

Carragher works as a pundit with US broadcaster CBS when he’s not working at Sky and a recent bet involving his beloved Liverpool, and United backfired.

Presenter Kate Abdo suggested he should wear a pink wig on air as a forfeit, if Liverpool were to lose the game.

However, the former centre-back decided he'd rather do it if his old team were to WIN the game, as a form of celebration.

He said: "If Liverpool win, I'll wear a wig for the Europa League. I'm not gonna get pink hair am I."

Carragher stayed true to his word and during CBS’ coverage of Wednesday's Europa League final in Gdansk, Abdo presented him with a wig.

Taking it all in good faith, Carragher went a step further and promised to carry on wearing the wig – in his birthday suit – if United lost to Villarreal.

“I’ll tell you what else I’ll do, I’ll put this on now. You know if United get beat, I’ll wear this and my birthday suit.

I’m keeping this on if Villarreal win.

United found themselves a goal down on the half hour mark as Gerard Moreno took advantage of some sloppy defending during a set-piece routine.

Edinson Cavani came to the rescue in the second half but the scores remained level throughout extra-time.

Eventually, Villarreal came out victorious 11-10 on penalties as goalkeeper David de Gea missed the decisive spot-kick.

