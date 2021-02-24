Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is still in touch with Erling Haaland and will not rule out a move for him in the future.

The Norwegian pair worked together at Molde, where Solskjaer had two spells as manager from 2011-2014 and 2015-2018, and Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland has since gone on to become one of the most sought after players in world football.

It is well known that Solskjaer is a fan of the former Red Bull Salzburg striker, and hoped to convince him to move to Old Trafford before he chose instead to go to Germany at the start of 2020.

Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola recently told the BBC that only 10 clubs in the world can afford his client, with four of those coming from England. Chelsea and Manchester City have also been heavily linked with him.

"When you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them and I keep in touch with Erling," said Solskjaer.

"It's great to see him become the player he has become and I know he'll work to improve all the time.

He's a Dortmund player. We just wish him well there and then let's see what life will bring later on. You know I can't speak about Erling because he's with Borussia Dortmund and I think it's disrespectful to talk too much about it apart from that I know him and that I speak to him.

"Who wasn't interested in him a year ago? Because everyone would say you'd take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player.”

United are preparing for Thursday’s Europa League last-32 second leg with Real Sociedad, which they lead 4-0 after the first match.

Solskjaer says in general he is pleased with United's recruitment, spearheaded by the impact of Bruno Fernandes, who has been a key player after joining in January 2020.

"I think the signings we've made since I've come to the club have all contributed and added to the squad.

"That's part of what we have to do. We have to complement what we have in our group with other different types of players and also young players.

"I'm happy with our recruitment model and the processes we go through."

