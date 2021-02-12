Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to the prospect of the Europa League being shifted from two legs to one.

Manchester United face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash next week. The game was originally slated to take place in San Sebastian, but travel restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in Sociedad’s home game being moved to Turin.

Solskjaer feels the shift in venue is a disadvantage for the Spanish side, as they are surrendering their home game, and would be open to the competition being condensed with all ties played over one leg.

"The travel in Europe is difficult at the moment, as we all know,” Solskjaer said at his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with West Brom on Sunday. “It’s not the decision that we made.

“When one game is at a neutral venue it’s a disadvantage, of course, for the team that doesn’t have the home game. That’s out of our hands, it’s nothing that we can say: ‘ok, we’ll meet in Turin and have one game’. I wouldn’t mind that at all, one game less.”

Expanding on his thinking, Solskjaer said: “Well, that’s what we did last season, we met somewhere neutral and made it a tournament. Of course, home and away, we have to keep that going.

As I said, we do have a little advantage, it’s a disadvantage for Sociedad of course, to have their home game in Turin.

“For me, I wouldn’t stand in the way of that (one-leg ties), but there are probably other reasons that we don’t.“

United remain in the Premier League title mix, but have lost ground to Manchester City in recent weeks.

Scott McTominay has been doing his bit from midfield, and has scored in his last three appearances in all competitions.

Solskjaer is happy with the Scotland international’s contributions, but wants a better return from his midfielders and forwards in front of goal.

"We need more goals from midfield and Scott does have that ability to go box-to-box,”. He's a threat inside the box and he used to be a striker.

"I think for us to move up the league and be successful in the cups, we need our forwards to keep on firing, getting more goals, and I wouldn't mind some midfielders adding a few.

"If Scott can get into double figures then that would be a very good season for a so-called defensive midfielder."

