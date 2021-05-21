Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is unlikely captain Harry Maguire will recover from his ankle ligament injury in time to play in the Europa League final with Villarreal.

The England defender was pictured walking without crutches last night, but the United boss says that is no indication he is edging closer to full fitness.

Solskjaer will give Maguire every chance to prove he can play, right up until the eve of the match, but he admits it looks like they have run out of time.

“He's walking but it's a long way from walking to running so, to be honest, I don't think we'll see him in Gdansk, no," he said.

But, as I've said so many times, I'm going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, and see if he can try to be out there.

"Steadily but surely he's improving but ligaments they take time to heal."

'Maguire won't play again in the league this season' - Solskjaer

Solskjaer says if Maguire does not make it, he will be involved in some capacity. The defender is still feeling the effects of falling awkwardly when Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi landed on him during his side’s win on May 9.

"He's a very important person in the dressing room and a leader," said Solskjaer.

"Before the fans came in, I think you all heard him from the stands. He does still want the team to do well, of course, he's organising even from the stands, which has been easy because it's been so quiet.

"So, he'll come, he'll be in the dressing room, he'll make sure everyone's ready for the final."

It is unclear when Maguire will be back in training, with England’s first game at the European Championship kicking off in just over three weeks on June 13. United finish their Premier League season at Wolves on Sunday having already secured second spot and Champions League qualification.

