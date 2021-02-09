Manchester United’s last 32 clash with Real Sociedad in the Europa League will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The first leg of the tie was set to go ahead in San Sebastian on February 18, but current coronavirus travel restrictions in place in Spain mean that teams from the United Kingdom are currently not permitted to enter the country.

The Emirates FA Cup ‘It’s down to the boys’ – Carrick on how United can improve 6 HOURS AGO

There was hope that an exemption would be granted by the Spanish government, but that did not happen and it prompted the Basque side to seek out an alternative venue.

Turin was reportedly viewed as the favourite to host the contest, and that was confirmed by United on Tuesday.

The return leg is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on February 25, and with the UK government granting travel exceptions to elite sports teams and athletes, no issues are envisaged at this stage.

Real slap low price tag on Varane – Euro Papers

Football This Club World Cup is pointless; lay off Mike Dean – The Warm-Up 10 HOURS AGO