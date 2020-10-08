Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad, raising further questions over his future at the north London club.

Ozil is the Gunners' highest paid player, on a reported £350,000 a week, yet he has not played at all since the Premier League's restart in June, despite starting every game under Arteta before that.

The 31-year-old has offered to pay Jerry Quy, the man who wore the Gunnersaurus mascot costume for 27 years before he was made redundant on Monday, his full wage to keep his job.

Arsenal announced 55 redundancies because of the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arsenal kick off their Europa League Group B campaign against Rapid Vienna in Austria on October 22 before matches against Dundalk (October 29) and Molde (November 5).

William Saliba is also not in the squad as he reportedly could be leaving the club on loan, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos has also been left out.

