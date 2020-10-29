Mikel Arteta was pleased with his side's performance as they crushed Dundalk 3-0 in the Europa League.

"We made it look easy because we were very disciplined, took it seriously and were at it from the beginning," he told BT Sport after the game.

"We made a lot of changes, gave opportunities to other players and I think they performed well.

We have a large squad and I wanted to give opportunities to everybody. Today they showed they were prepared when I need them and today they made it more difficult me for selection.

"Sometimes it is about the quality, sometimes it is about the tactical plan for the game. I am very pleased with the performance today.

"We missed Willian the last couple of weeks, he had a very short pre-season. He needs that bit of rhythm. He looked good today, great to get some minutes in his legs.

"After losing the way we lost against Leicester it was painful. It took is a few days to react but good to respond straight away with a win and now we go to Old Trafford and try to win again."

Arsenal goalscorer Joe Willock, speaking to BT Sport, said that while he was content with the result, he wants more first team action.

"We're happy to get a win," he said. "I thought we played well. Every team is a struggle in Europe, we had to stick to our plan and I felt we did that.

"I am grateful to play for this team, to start from the beginning makes me happy and it's a proud moment for my family. I'm happy for the team and happy to score as well.

"He [Mikel Arteta] just told me to keep working hard. I told him I want to fight for my position and hopefully I will get an opportunity again."

