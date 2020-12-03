Seven-time European champions AC Milan hit back from two goals down against Celtic to claim a 4-2 victory that sent them into the knockout phase of the Europa League on Thursday.

When Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard fired Celtic 2-0 ahead within 15 minutes at San Siro, the progress of Italian giants Milan from Group H was threatening to get complicated.

They responded in devastating fashion though with Hakan Calhanoglu and Samu Castillejo scoring in quick succession.

Youngsters Jens Petter Hauge and substitute Brahim Diaz scored after the break to finish off a Celtic side whose season goes from bad to worse. The Scottish champions have only won twice in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Their Glasgow rivals Rangers confirmed their place in the last 32 with a game to spare, beating Standard Liege 3-2 with goals from Connor Goldson, James Tavernier (penalty), and Scott Arfield.

In Group G, already-qualified Leicester were subject to a surprise 1-0 defeat at Zorya with a late goal from Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

With Sporting Braga notching a 4-2 win at AEK Athens, the Foxes and Braga both have 10 points with one round of games remaining.

Dinamo Zagreb claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Feyenoord in Group K to clinch top spot and leave the third-placed Dutch club in danger of missing the cut.

Red Star Belgrade's 0-0 draw with Hoffenheim in Group L means they join the German club in the knockout rounds.

