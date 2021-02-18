Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was thrilled with his Manchester United side’s attacking play in their 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Back-to-back draws in the Premier League have resulted in United falling 10 points behind Manchester City in the title race, and Solskjaer felt his side had lacked a bit of attacking zip.

Ahead of the game with the Spanish side, he urged his side to take risks in the attacking third in a bid to impose themselves on their opponents and it paid dividends.

Two goals from Bruno Fernandes and strikes from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James put United on course for a place in the last 16, and Solskjaer felt the players executed his instructions to perfection.

"We spoke about it before the game that we need to be back to ourselves,” the Norwegian said. “Not more direct but attack quicker, see where there is a chance and we knew it was an away game, even if it was at a neutral venue, we knew the goals were going to count more for us.

“So why not take a risk, go forward, risk some balls in behind?

We knew they would have a high line and not have the same pace as Marcus and Dan so we targeted those spaces."

Fernandes was a shining light once again and he made it clear trophies are what he is interested in winning.

"My target is to score the most goals I can, that is my position,” Fernandes told BT Sport. “The only target is to win trophies."

