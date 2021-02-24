Arsenal midfielder Grant Xhaka claims social media abuse of players will "kill football" unless more is done to stop it.

A number of footballers have been targeted online this season, with the Swiss international revealing he and his family have suffered abuse on social media.

Arsenal have helped Xhaka through the difficult period but he says such abuse is damaging the sport and the authorities must do more to tackle the problem.

'Everyone would close social media if they saw abuse' - Xhaka

"It is only about me. I am the guy who is on the pitch," Xhaka told a news conference.

"It is not my wife, it is not my little one, it is not my family. So if you want to criticise someone, no problem to criticise me like a person, like a player."

Xhaka received abuse from several social media accounts, including some which identified as Arsenal fans and season-ticket holders.

"If you lose, everyone hates you, everyone is writing you things like...it is not possible to understand how they can write something like this you know", said the midfielder.

"I wish I could meet the people who write me the things, to sit with them, eyes by eyes and to ask them, 'why are you writing things like this?'

This is not acceptable. So you have to open our eyes and to look after this a lot, because I think you kill the football like this if the people start to speak about a player or their families or things like this.

Xhaka has endured a turbulent relationship with fans since his arrival at Arsenal in 2016 and it spilled over in 2019 when he reacted angrily to home supporters booing him as he walked off the pitch after being substituted against Crystal Palace.

When asked if he has been happier playing without fans in the stadium, Xhaka said: "Not really, I'm not a guy who is scared or afraid to play in front of our fans – never, ever.

"I love the club and I respect the people around the team as well."

Arsenal face Portuguese side Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Athens, Greece on Thursday after drawing 1-1 last week.

