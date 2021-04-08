Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says players who do not have “passion”, “emotion” or “commitment” will be out of the club this summer, as he responded to criticism by midfield great Emmanuel Petit.

The former France midfielder recently accused some players of looking like they are on “vacation” in north London and believes half of the squad needs to be offloaded this summer.

Arteta, whose side play the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Slavia Prague tonight (Thursday) , admits there are characteristics he needs his squad to have, or they will not be in his plans going forward.

Europa League Smith Rowe return could mark changing of the guard for Aubameyang and Arsenal 15 HOURS AGO

'I’m here to change Petit’s opinion' - Arteta accepts Arsenal criticism

“He knows the club well. He was here in their most successful years and has that opinion”, said Arteta of Petit’s comments.

I’m here to change that opinion.

“I am here to give my evaluation of what I see every day and where we are and I know where we are and where we want to go. We have to respect that.

“Showing passion goes with the character. People who are much more extrovert than introvert show more emotion with their body language than others.

But it doesn’t mean it does not hurt as much. For sure, players who don’t have that passion, that emotion and that commitment, they won’t be in this football club.

Arteta has already began a clearout, with Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi all leaving since last summer, with more expected to follow at the end of this season.

Premier League Arsenal’s Tierney out for up to six weeks 21 HOURS AGO