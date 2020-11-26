It finished 3-3 between Braga and Leicester City in the Europa League Group G early evening kick off at the unique Estádio Municipal de Braga.

It was the home side that started fastest as Al Musrati made the most of their first chance of the game after only four minutes. His driving effort from the edge of the box was simply unstoppable as it flew into the bottom corner of the net.

But Leicester responded quickly through Harvey Barnes, who was slipped in with a perfectly weighted Iheanacho pass. The young English winger then rifled the ball past the near post of Matheus who could do very little to stop it.

Braga continued to look dangerous on the attack and were rewarded with a second goal after some neat one touch football on the edge of the Leicester box. Horta was threaded in and rounded Schmeichel, cutting the ball back to Paulinho for a simple tap in.

Rodgers made a host of changes in the second half, and it was James Maddison who came on to provide the assist for local lad Luke Thomas to score his first senior goal for the Foxes. Maddison turned the Braga defender inside out before sending a low pass into the box for Thomas to simply tap in.

In the dying moments of the game, substitute Fransergio cooly slotted the ball past Schmeichel to look like he had won the game for Braga.

But Jamie Vardy had other ideas as he scored deep into the extra time to take the Foxes through to the next stage of the Europa League.

Next up for Leicester City is a home fixture with struggling Fulham in the Premier League, Scott Parker will no doubt be hoping the dramatic end to the game doesn't galvanise Brendan Roders side.

While Braga return to action in the Primeira Liga and take on Farense.

Talking Point - Rodgers substitues the difference: In the first half Leicester were struggling to break down Braga as they failed to create clear cut chances. But the second half introduction of James Maddison and Jamie Vardy proved key in turning the tide in this tough away fixture.

Player Ratings:

Sporting Braga: Matheus 6, Ricardo Esgaio 6, Bruno Viana 6, Tormena 6, Sequeira 6, Ricardo Horta 6, Castro 6, Al Musrati 6, Medeiros 6, Galeno 6, Paulinho 7

Subs: Fransergio 7, Horta N/A, Raul Silva N/A, Guimaraes N/A

Leicester: Schmeichel 8, Justin 7, Evans 7, Fuchs 6, Albrighton 6, Praet 5, Choudhury 6, Thomas 7, Ünder 6, Barnes 7, Iheanacho 6

Subs Tielemas 6, Fofana 6, Perez 6, Maddison 7, Vardy 9

Man of the match: It has to go to Vardy. From the moment he came on he looked dangerous. Time and time again he proves his quality for this Foxes side at deceive moments in matches.

Key Events:

4' GOAL!!! Driven in from distance by Masrati. What a start for the home side with their first real chance

Driven in from distance by Masrati. What a start for the home side with their first real chance 9' GOAL! There's the equaliser by Barnes for Leicester. His powerful shot beat the keeper at his near post. But make not mistake it wasn't an easy chance to finish. It's game on!

There's the equaliser by Barnes for Leicester. His powerful shot beat the keeper at his near post. But make not mistake it wasn't an easy chance to finish. It's game on! 24' GOAL!!! A wonderfully worked Braga goal. Paulinho puts the home side ahead again. Some neat one touch passing on the outside of the box before Horta rounds Schmeichel and cuts it back to Paulinho who slots the ball home

A wonderfully worked Braga goal. Paulinho puts the home side ahead again. Some neat one touch passing on the outside of the box before Horta rounds Schmeichel and cuts it back to Paulinho who slots the ball home 79' GOAL! Luke Thomas gets his first senior goal for the club. Maddison turns the Braga defender inside out and smashes it across the box and Thomas puts his foot on the end of it. 2-2

Luke Thomas gets his first senior goal for the club. Maddison turns the Braga defender inside out and smashes it across the box and Thomas puts his foot on the end of it. 2-2 90' GOAL! In the dying moments of the game Braga grab what looks like a winner through Fransergio cool finish

In the dying moments of the game Braga grab what looks like a winner through Fransergio cool finish 90'+4 GOAL! Vardy looks to have done it for the Foxes! He grabs the equaliser!

Key Stats:

Leicester’s only previous away game against Portuguese opposition saw them lose 0-5 to Porto in the UEFA Champions League in December 2016. Cautious.

Luke Thomas (19y & 169d) has become Leicester City’s youngest ever goalscorer in major European competition. Fox

