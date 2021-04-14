Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches by UEFA after being found guilty of 'racist behaviour' towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who has been given a three game suspension for assaulting a player.

An independent investigation for European football's governing body had been looking to claims by Kamara that he had been racially abused during the Europa League last-16 second leg defeat at Ibrox.

Kudela's ban applies to 'UEFA club and representative team competition matches', meaning he will miss his side's quarter-final second leg with Arsenal on Thursday night, and the rest of the campaign.

Depending on how far they go, he may also be ruled out of the Czech Republic's entire European Championship campaign - where his country are due to play Scotland in Glasgow, as well as England and Croatia.

The defender's ban includes the one-match provisional suspension he served during the first leg of Slavia's last eight tie.

Kamara was accused by Slavia of attacking Kudela after the match, and the Finland international has subsequently been given a three-match UEFA suspension, meaning he will miss the start of Rangers' Champions League qualification campaign next season.

Both players can appeal their punishments.

