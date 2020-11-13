Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a suspended one-match European competition ban, UEFA said on Friday.

The Portuguese coach was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs' Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on October 29.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body said the ban is deferred for a probationary period of one year.

Tottenham were also fined €25,000 for the late kickoff plus €3,000 for a breach of UEFA's equipment regulations.

Spurs lost the match 1-0 in Belgium but top Group J on goal difference, ahead of Antwerp and LASK Linz.

