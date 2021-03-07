AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is hopeful that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be passed fit to face Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Swede, who was in sparkling form earlier in the season, has been absent from Milan’s past two games due to a muscle injury.

Ibrahimovic was in the stands as Milan beat Verona on Sunday, and Pioli provided a fitness bulletin on his star striker following the 2-0 victory.

"He is better," Pioli said of the 39-year-old Swede. "Tomorrow he will have another examination to see how his recovery is going, we hope he can recover by Thursday.

"He knew the difficulties of the game and was planning to be here today. We saw him at the technical meeting, he immediately asked for information on how we were doing and we greeted him with affection. "He helped and stimulated us, as great champions do."

The victory, which followed a disappointing draw with Udinese on Wednesday, cut the gap on on Serie A leaders Inter Milan to three points - but the focus will now shift to the last-16 clash with the Red Devils.

