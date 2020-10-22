Tottenham Hotspur beat Austrian Bundesliga side LASK 3-0 in their Europa League tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to mark a perfect start to their Group J campaign.

LASK topped a group that featured Sporting Lisbon, PSV and Rosenborg in last season’s Europa League but Tottenham, despite making a raft of changes from their 3-3 draw with West Ham to include six summer signings in their starting XI, never looked troubled.

Lucas Moura opened the scoring with 18 minutes gone, latching on to Carlos Vinicius’ square pass, and Vinicius could have opened his account for the club just shy of the half-hour mark on his debut.

However, as the former Benfica man looked poised to fire home Gareth Bale’s low cross, Andres Andrade poked it past his own keeper to double Tottenham’s lead.

The Brazilian would add another assist – this time for Heung-Min Son late on – via a cushioned header into the path of the onrushing South Korean, who finished past Alexander Schlager to round off a polished Tottenham performance.

Son's 30-minute cameo definitely brought a missing spark to an otherwise composed Spurs team, but the man he replaced - Bale, who was making his first start for the club since rejoining this summer, had a good game in spite of some signs of rust still being evident.

LASK rarely troubled the home side, but Peter Michorl was a constant threat from set pieces, with key chances falling to Lukas Grgic and Petar Filipovic from corners.

Next up for Spurs, a trip to Antwerp in a week's time while LASK welcome Ludogorets to the Linzer Stadion that same evening.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) - While Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg impressed with a warrior-like performance at the base of midfield, Lucas was a constant threat with his dynamism and Vinicius had a strong debut with two assists, the man of the match award has to go to Davies. The stand-in captain was playing out of position at centre-back and produced a brilliant lofted pass from deep to find Vinicius in space when he assisted the first goal before making multiple headers and blocks to thwart any LASK attacks. Spurs may have just signed his international teammate Joe Rodon as centre-back cover, but with the signing of Reguilon taking away Davies' starting left-back role, Davies may start to see more minutes at the centre of defence.]

TALKING POINT - IS VINICIUS THE KANE BACK-UP SPURS HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR?

