Tottenham have seen the first and second legs of their Europa League last-16 clash with Dinamo Zagreb reversed due to a fixture clash with north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs and Arsenal, who face Greek champions Olympiakos in the last 16, were both due to play their first legs away from home on March 11 and the second legs at home a week later.

Premier League Time for another row about Man Utd and penalties - The Warm-Up 10 HOURS AGO

Teams from the same city are not allowed to play in the competition on the same night.

As domestic cup winners, having won the FA Cup last season, Arsenal are given priority and therefore retain their home advantage in the second leg, so Spurs will be at home at March 11.

"UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 first and second leg-ties involving GNK Dinamo and Tottenham Hotspur have been reversed," UEFA said in a statement.

"The matches will take place in London and Zagreb respectively."

The decision was good news for Spurs' Premier League hopes as they now avoid a trip overseas ahead of the derby clash at Arsenal which is sandwiched between the two Europa games on March 14.

Spurs, who beat Burnley 4-0 on Sunday, face Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday and then Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Jose Mourinho's side reached the Europa League last 16 following an 8-1 aggregate victory over Austrian team Wolfsberger.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Premier League Mourinho: Spurs need Bale’s talent YESTERDAY AT 18:01